Study reports party affiliation could impact your relationships

COLUMBIA - The PEW Research Center reported more of both Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump supporters said they have fewer close friends in support of the other candidate.

In the Pew study, only 40 percent of Trump supporters said they have friends who support Clinton. On the opposite end, 18 percent of Clinton supporters said they have friends who support Trump.

This study falls in line with other trends, including how fewer voters in the coming general election have attempted to hide their political preferences. Over half of the roughly 4,000 interview subjects said they would not mind if people knew whom they support.

59 percent of voters also said their discussions focused more on the personalities of the candidates than the issues.

KOMU 8 News asked 20 random subjects in downtown Columbia Sunday evening if they would be willing to be in a romantic relationship with someone who supported a different presidential candidate.

Out of the 20 respondents, 13 said they did not care about the political affiliation of their partner, compared to seven respondents who said their partner's political affiliation did matter to them.

Beth Barker of Columbia and her spouse were in the latter group.

"I don't think I chose my spouse on purpose for that reason, but conversing on a different level would be difficult," Barker said.

Other issues stressed by the interview subjects in Columbia were the extent at which their partner was in support of the other candidate. Many Democrats said that while they could date a Republican, dating a Donald Trump supporter was out of the question.

"I think my friends have been very open to talking, conversing, and its encouraging to know that there's hope," Barker said.