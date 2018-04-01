Study Shows PG-13 Gun Violence Rivals R-Rated Movies

NEW YORK (AP) - A study finds that gun violence in PG-13 rated movies has increased considerably in recent decades, to the point that it sometimes exceeds gun violence in even R-rated films.

The Annenberg Public Policy Center and the Ohio State University on Monday released a study that surveyed gun violence in top-grossing movies. Researchers found that gun violence in PG-13 films has more than tripled since 1985.

According to the study, gun violence in PG-13 movies has rivaled the level of gun violence in R-rated movies since 2009, and actually surpassed it in 2012.

Critics of the ratings system have long held that it places too much emphasis on sexuality and too little on violence.

The Motion Picture Association of American declined to comment on the study.