Studying the Tour of MO Impact

Volunteers with the Research and Tourism Initiative handed out flyers to track the number of people watching the Tour of Missouri roll into mid-Missouri.

"What we're going to do is pass out the flyers, let a little bit of time pass and then we're going to go through the crowd and say - hey did you get one of the flyers?" said University of Missouri economics professor Michael Kaylen.

In addition to the flyers, students surveyed the crowd to find out how far people traveled to watch the race and how long they plan to stay in town.

Students say this technique of counting people is unique.

University of Missouri economics student Alex Gilbert said the experience he gained working in the field Friday will benefit him in his future career.

"We're using the tag and release method which is used by the same people that estimate fish populations in ponds," said Gilbert.

Professor Kaylen says when it comes to estimating crowd size, it's rare to have people on the ground counting. With the help of about a dozen volunteers, Professor Kaylen will gather results from each finish along the tour route.