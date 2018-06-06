Studying the Tropics

ST. LOUIS (AP) - The mighty Mississippi is not going to be confused with the Nile River any time soon, but students from all over the world come to St. Louis to study tropical ecology. Scholars from more than twenty different nations attend the Whitney R. Harris World Ecology Center. It has an international reputation for its ecology and conservation programs. It is based at the University of Missouri-St. Louis. It draws on resources at the St. Louis Zoo and the Missouri Botanical Garden. Both are among the top institutions of their kind. Students from countries in the tropics say they study in St. Louis because of the quality of researchers and the work they are doing.