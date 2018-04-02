Sturgeon Builds New Baseball Facility

STURGEON - This summer the Sturgeon community completed the baseball and softball fields for the Sturgeon high school.

In addition to the two baseball fields, there is also a brand new baseball facility which includes a batting cage, a new stereo system, and scoreboards on each field.

Mayor Kelly said "Its been a lot of weekends and a lot of weekdays working on putting this new field in, its been quite in addition to the community something that we thought about for years and its finally completed"

The project was funded with donations from the community as well as the high school's booster club. The high school contributed by paying for the baseball lights.

The community put in multiple volunteers hours to make sure the field was completed by the end of the summer.

Previously the elementary, middle school and high school students shared one baseball field, but now the Sturgeon Bulldogs baseball and softball teams each have their own field by the high school.