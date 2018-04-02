Sturgeon man accused of aiming BB gun at officer charged

STURGEON - Boone County Prosecutor Dan Knight filed charges Wednesday morning against a Sturgeon man accused of pointing a BB gun at an officer July 21.

Charles Simcoe, 35, is charged with domestic assault in the third degree, felonious restraint and second-degree assault on a law enforcement officer.

The officer shot the suspect after he allegedly pointed a handgun at the officer July 21. The handgun was a BB pistol designed to appear like a firearm.

Knight has also applied for a special prosecutor for the case. The Boone County Sheriff’s Department requested this action to determine if the shooting was legally justified.

He also said having a special prosecutor would prevent any appearance of conflict of interest. Police officers have been involved in 66 cases the office has handled, according to Knight, and there are five pending cases in which the officer involved is a witness.

Knight said the special prosecutor could be from Cole, Callaway or Cooper County.

Simcoe was jailed Aug. 2 at the Fulton Diagnostic and Reception Center for violating parole. A $500,000 cash-only bond has been set.