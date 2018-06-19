Suburban KC Man Held on Child Porn Charge

PLATTE CITY (AP) -- A suburban Kansas City man has been accused of creating child pornography involving a 9-year-old girl.

The Platte County prosecutor's office says 30-year-old Raymond Appling, of Ferrelview, was charged with promoting child pornography and invasion of privacy. He was being held in the county jail on $75,000 cash bond.

Authorities said Kansas City police searched Appling's home earlier this month and found a camera they allege was used to make pornographic pictures found last year in the home of a Denver man. FBI agents in California said a San Diego man told authorities he had given the camera to Appling.

Online court records Thursday did not list a lawyer for Appling. A call to a phone number listed for that name was unanswered.