Suburban St. Louis ammonia leak hospitalizes 8

By: The Associated Press

BRENTWOOD (AP) - Authorities say an ammonia leak at a suburban St. Louis recreation complex sent eight people to hospitals.

Brentwood City Administrator Bola Akande says none of the injuries related to the leak Tuesday at the newly renovated Brentwood Recreation Complex was considered life-threatening.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch says the leak was in a room with a refrigeration system for the complex's ice rink.

Ammonia is used as a refrigerant at many ice rinks.

Authorities say the complex was evacuated after the leak was reported about 11:30 a.m., and the site was declared safe within two hours.

The cause of the leak wasn't clear.

[Editor's note: This story has been updated to include updated information.]