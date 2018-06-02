Suburban St. Louis Man Accused of Killing Wife

CLAYTON (AP) - A resident of the well-to-do St. Louis suburb of Town and Country is facing murder charges in the death of his wife.

First-degree murder charges were filed Wednesday against 59-year-old William Lynn Gunter. He is jailed without bond.

Suzy Gunter died Monday. Police say William Gunter struck her at the family home, causing head trauma that killed her. Authorities have not released a possible motive.

Suzy Gunter was 55 and the mother of two children. She served on the Town and Country Community Relations Commission. Her funeral is Friday.