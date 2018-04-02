Suburban St. Louis man charged with murder after shooting

CLAYTON (AP) — A suburban St. Louis man is jailed on $250,000 cash bond after prosecutors upgraded to second-degree murder the charges he faces in connection with a shooting.

St. Louis County prosecutors initially charged 23-year-old Nicholas Tatum of Glendale with first-degree assault and armed criminal action in connection with the Oct. 10 Kirkwood shooting of Marcus Hurst.

But the St. Louis Post-Dispatch (http://bit.ly/1MsPFrx) reports that prosecutors replaced the assault count with the murder one after 23-year-old Hurst died five days after the shooting.

Authorities allege Tatum shot Hurst in the neck during a drug-related argument. Tatum was arrested later that day.

Online court records don't show whether Tatum has an attorney.