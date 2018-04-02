Suburban St. Louis Shooting Leaves 2 Men Dead

JENNINGS, Mo. (AP) -- Two men have been shot to death in the St. Louis suburb of Jennings.

St. Louis County Police say 21-year-old Andre Simms and 25-year-old Elroy Ragland were mortally wounded Saturday night.

Simms was dead when police found him. Ragland was rushed to a hospital where he dead. Authorities were searching Sunday for a suspect who was armed with a handgun.