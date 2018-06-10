Suburban St. Louis woman accused in toddler daughter's death

By: The Associated Press

FESTUS (AP) - A St. Louis-area woman has been accused of having a role in her toddler daughter's April death.

Festus Police Chief Timothy Lewis said 21-year-old Taylor Lynn Fast was charged with second-degree murder, abuse or neglect of a child resulting in death, and first-degree child endangerment.

Lewis said Layla Marie Fast was younger than 2 years old and had been beaten but was not taken by her mother for treatment. Investigators said Fast claimed that a spider bite had rendered her daughter unconscious.

Fast's boyfriend already had been accused of abusing Fast's 3-year-old son, who police said sustained a broken leg.

Online court records did not show whether Fast had an attorney Tuesday.