Sudanese in KC Wants to Return Home to See Mom

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) -- A man who left Sudan as a child nearly 30 years ago and has since resettled in Kansas City wants to return to Sudan to see his mother, after learning she's still alive.

Joseph Taban Rufino fled his home in Africa when he was 11 after fighting erupted between Islamic forces and Christian rebels.

The Kansas City Star reports Rufino believed his family members were dead and became one of the 20,000 Lost Boys of Sudan who walked for months across deserts and mountains to safety in Ethiopia.

Rufino came to Kansas City in 2001 as part of a program with the Don Bosco Center.

A friend found his mother in Sudan last year, and supporters are trying to raise enough money to send him home to visit.