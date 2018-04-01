Suicidal Man Holds KC Police Off For 3 Hours

KANSAS CITY - A standoff with a suicidal man who reportedly had been drinking bleach ended peacefully three hours after Kansas City police initially responded to a disturbance.

KCTV reports police were called to a home around 9:30 a.m. Sunday where a woman said her boyfriend was inside the home threatening to harm himself.

She said she thought he had been drinking bleach and might be armed with a gun.

After trying to contact the suspect for hours, officers went into the home and found around 12:20 p.m. and found the man in an upstairs bedroom.

He was taken to a hospital for treatment.