Suit challenges law requiring traffic fine revenue reports

CLAYTON (AP) — The Municipal League of Metropolitan St. Louis has filed suit challenging a requirement that the region's cities report revenue from traffic fines.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch report that the suit was filed Monday in St. Louis County Circuit Court, claiming that the rule for reporting traffic fine revenue to the state auditor is cumbersome and at odds with state law.

Gov. Jay Nixon last year signed a law reducing the amount of revenue a city can keep from minor traffic violations to 20 percent of its general operating revenue. The law was meant to keep municipalities from relying on tickets as a vital revenue source, a concern raised in the aftermath of protests that followed the shooting death of Michael Brown in Ferguson.