Suit filed over woman's death after being jailed in Missouri

DES PERES (AP) — A father has sued over his daughter's drug overdose death after she was found unconscious in a suburban St. Louis police station holding cell.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the suit filed last week in St. Louis County Circuit Court alleges that the failure to provide immediate medical care caused the death of Jennifer Newman. The 37-year-old Rock Hill woman was being held on traffic warrants in a Des Peres cell in September 2014 when she was found unconscious.

Paramedics gave her the overdose drug Narcan and began CPR before taking her to a hospital, where she later died.

The lawsuit alleges that four officers failed to investigate whether she was fit for confinement or required immediate medical care. A city attorney says he doesn't comment on pending litigation.