Suit Highlights Issue of Modified Taillights

CLAYTON, Mo. - A lawsuit heard in St. Louis County last month highlights concerns about a range of products such as tints, stickers, covers and paint that are used to modify factory-issued taillights.

Clayton Wood of Defiance, Missouri was paralyzed from the waist down after his motorcycle struck the back of Clayton Robinson's 1978 Chevrolet pickup in 2010. The lawsuit alleged that taillight-dimming paint was a factor. The suit sought $28 million in damages from Sherwin-Williams, the maker of the "Nite-Shades" used to tint Robinson's taillights.

The jury ruled in favor of Sherwin-Williams. But Robinson and other defendants have already settled out of court with Wood for a combined $1.8 million.