Suit seeks clarity on funding for St. Louis stadium

ST. LOUIS (AP) - The St. Louis Regional Complex and Sports Authority is asking a court to clarify whether the city can contribute tax money for a new NFL stadium without a public vote.

A lawsuit filed Friday seeks clarity as part of the effort to develop a new open-air stadium and keep the Rams in St. Louis.

The Rams play in the Edward Jones Dome, a stadium deemed inadequate by the team. Owner Stan Kroenke is part of a venture planning a new stadium in Los Angeles. Without a new stadium in St. Louis, he could move the team as early as next year.

St. Louis developers want to extend the bond debt for the dome to help fund a stadium on the Mississippi riverfront. Supporters say that should not require a vote.