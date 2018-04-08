Summer Construction Heats Up

The Missouri Department of Transportation will need more cones than ever for this summer's work. It's going to be a big summer for MODoT employees, $1 billion big.

"It's is an extaordinarily busy summer," Jeff Briggs, MODoT spokesman, said.

There are more than 1,000 active projects coming up on Missouri's state highways. The current DoT plan focuses on 56,000 miles of heavily traveled roads.

"It's not going to be unusual if you run into some orange barrels or some orange cones, and some delays in traffic, " Briggs said.

Engineers say most of the work in mid-Missouri will be road resurfacing and work on bridges.

"Normal upkeep, we try to do that on an eight to ten year cycle. Most of the monster projects will happen elsewhere," Chuck Sullivan, MODoT engineer, said.



Sullivan says there are fewer projects than normal in the central portion of the state, but adds drivers should still be careful. Work in other parts of Missouri could have an impact on travel plans.

"And that's why we close the road down, so we can get in and get out," Sullivan said.

The closest work on I-70 is near Sedalia, where crews will resurface the east-bound lanes.

"You're going to see a lot of work out there," Sullivan said.

MODoT officials say all that work, and the potential delays mean faster trips in the future.

"Two or three years from now, when it's all one, the roads are going to be looking very, very nice," Briggs said.