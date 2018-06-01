Summersville Mayor Dies in Early Morning Crash

SUMMERSVILLE, Mo. (AP) - The mayor of a small town in the Missouri Ozarks has died in a crash on a rural highway.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says 40-year-old Leroy Wells was killed shortly after 5 a.m. Monday when the logging truck he was driving ran off the road and overturned. The crash happened on in Shannon County, about two miles north of Birch Tree.

KOLR-TV reports (http://bit.ly/MvR67G ) Wells was the mayor of Summersville, a town of about 550 people on the Texas-Shannon county border. Summersville officials say Wells had been mayor for about 18 months.

Bradford Funeral Home is handling funeral arrangements. KOLR says Wells leaves his wife, three sons and a granddaughter.