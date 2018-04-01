Summit Gas Seeks Natural Gas Rate Increase

By: The Associated Press

HOLLISTER (AP) - Summit Natural Gas is seeking a 26.5 percent rate increase on natural gas service, effective in December.

The Colorado-based company has filed a request with the Missouri Public Service Commission for the rate increase, which would affect roughly 15,000 customers.

KOLR-TV reports people who pay about $150 a month would see an increase of about $40 a month.

Summit spokeswoman Julie Rowey says the increase is needed to help pay for infrastructure improvements in Missouri.

Rowey says the increase would be enacted in Mountain Grove, Lebanon, Branson, Warsaw and Gallatin. The Lake of the Ozarks district would not be affected because it is a new system.

She says it's the first rate increase request since 2008 for former customers of Missouri Gas Utility.