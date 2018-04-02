Sun Loans Robbery

The suspect broke in around 8 a.m. Monday morning and threatened employees with what appeared to be a shotgun. The company plans to increase security and add surveillance cameras in order to prevent future break-ins.

"We've got the video cameras fixin' to go up and some other things that we're doing in the event that some individual or another individual were to venture down this way again, maybe we'll be more prepared. Maybe we'll have additional infomation to give the law enforcement, that way they can go ahead and follow up quite quickly," Sun Loans Division Manager Billy Zapf said.

Anyone with information about the robbery is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers. There is a $1,000 reward for tips that lead to an arrest.

Reported by: Kat Glass