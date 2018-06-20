Sunrise Beach Receives Community Grant

COLUMBIA - On Friday, the Missouri Department of Economic Development approved the village of Sunrise Beach for a $500,000 community development grant.

The USDA rural development funded phase one of the project.

It was not until the completion of phase one that the village even had any kind of public water system.

The community development block grant will fund phase 2, which will provide water supply, storage, treatment, and distribution for the village.

It will also provide grants and loans to cities with a population under 50,000 people and countries under 200,000.