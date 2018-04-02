Sunrise Beach Residents Want Action

"Oh, I don't feel safe anymore at all, because they have all that dynamite over there," resident Jeri Landon said.

The Camden County Stone Company operates within the city and residents want changes in how it works. People living around the quarry want the company to use less dynamite when blasting and not dig as deep.

One resident said he's using steel poles to keep the walls in his daughter's house from collapsing. Other residents said they've seen rocks flying towards their home. One shed even has a hole in the roof from a rock.

Residents jammed into the city council meeting room to make the damage stop, otherwise people are going to start leaving.

"Especially if this quarry doesn't work with us at all... I want her [out of] here. And I'm just going to take a 100% loss," homeowner Al Bisogno said.

The city attorney told residents the city needs more documented damage before the council can make changes to regulations. Another problem exists because the company is continuing to expand and the city can't stop it from doing so because Sunrise Beach doesn't have any planning and zoning regulations.

The council is telling residents it will make zoning regulations in time. But, it doesn't plan to make major changes immediately. The city council will continue to meet on the issue. Residents say they plan to create a committee to come up with solutions.

Other residents want lawmakers in Jefferson City to make changes in rock quarry regulations statewide.

The Sunrise Beach city attorney stresses to residents if they have any damage to their home caused by Camden County Stone's work. They should go to the Sunrise Beach Police Department to file a report. The police will evaluate the reports and look into possibly investigating the reported damage. All damage reports will be forwarded onto the Sunrise Beach city council. The police department is located at Sunrise Beach City Hall.