Sunrise Beach woman charged in murder for hire plot

CAMDEN COUNTY - The Missouri State Highway Patrol announced Monday a Sunrise Beach woman was arrested Thursday, June 2 for soliciting an undercover agent in a murder for hire plot. The arrest was made by the Camden County Sheriff's Department.

Jessica Swearingen, 25, is accused of soliciting an undercover agent from the Lake Area Narcotics Enforcement Group (LANEG), to assist her in killing a family member.

Swearingen was charged by the Camden County Prosecuting Attorney Friday, June 3, with conspiracy to commit first-degree murder. Bond was set at $250,000 cash-only.