Super Tuesday results are final

COLUMBIA - The Missouri's presidential primary election revealed two very close races, with Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton taking very narrow victories early Wednesday morning.

Hillary Clinton edged Bernie sander on the Democratic ballot by just over 1,500 votes, each candidate taking just over 49 percent of the vote.

On the Republican side, Donald Trump edged Ted Cruz by less than 2,000 votes, with each candidate getting almost 41 percent of the Missouri vote.

There are more than 1.5 million voters and three thousand precincts participated Missouri's Primary. 40 percent of Missourian voters voted in the Democratic primary. 60 percent voters voted in the Republican primary. In Boone County, 49 percent voters voted in the Democrats race, and 51 percent in the Republican contest.

Columbia voters also said "Yes" to approve a ban on roll cart discussion for six months in Columbia Proposition 1.