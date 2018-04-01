Superhero Day for Columbia Public Schools

COLUMBIA - On October 30th, Columbia Public Schools wants community members to help break a world record for the most people in one location to wear a super hero costume. The current record is 1,500 people.

The event will begin at 11 am at Hickman High School's football field and the official count for the record takes place at 12:15 pm.

The event will also help raise money for the Columbia Public Schools Foundation.

"The school foundation has been around for better than a dozen years. I was an orginal, founding member of the foundation. They've done things like pay for trips for fourth graders to see the state captiol and state government in operation," explained Wally Pfeffer, Hickman PTA President.

To be counted for the record, partipants must show up as a recognizable superhero like Superman or Wonder Woman.