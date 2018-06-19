Superheroes and Elves Show up for Cosplacon in Jefferson City

JEFFERSON CITY - Iron Man, Little Bo Beep, and Elves were among the hundreds of fans of pop culture who turned out Saturday afternoon for Jefferson City's first Cosplacon.

The four-day event began Thursday and runs through Sunday afternoon at the Truman Hotel.

Organizers said about 500 to 600 hundred people were on hand this afternoon and they expect more than one thousand to turn out for all for four days.

Many were from Missouri and Kansas but some came from as far as Canada, Chicago, New York, and New Mexico.

Besides strutting their stuff and comparing costumes, attendees participated in contests for the 'most amazing' costume and for which team could create the best costume on the fly in a timed event with minimal material to choose from.