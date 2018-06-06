"Superheroes" Line Up To Raise Money For Schools

COLUMBIA- Hundreds of Columbians set out to try to break a world record on Saturday for "most people dressed as a superhero." 762 parents, students and community members lined up on the Hickman High School football field. The current record is nearly 1,600 people.



Even though the group didn't break the world record, event organizers raised more than $3,000 from sponsors for the Columbia Public Schools Foundation. The foundation gives money to extra student activities, like field trips, that were eliminated during budget cuts.



One parent said the event is also a great way to interact with the community.



"It was a great idea," Jenna Kammer said. "Kids love superheros and putting them all together in one place, it was great bonding."



Organizers worked for more than six months to put the event together.