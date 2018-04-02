Superintendent Pay Raise Angers Teachers

At the board meeting on Monday night at Gentry Middle School, the Columbia Community Teacher's Association (CCTA) read a letter expressing their disappointment at the pay difference.

CCTA noted teacher's received a $300 raise this past year, which was a little more than a 1% increase.

Columbia's Superintendent of Schools Dr. Phyllis Chase received a $19,000 raise, which equals a 15% increase.

In CCTA's letter, they noted that quote "currently though the Columbia public schools have fallen behind St. Joseph for the lowest base salary of the 13 comparative school districts for the 2005-2006 school year."

The superintendent is now one of the best paid superintendents in the 13 comparative school districts.

"It upset a lot teachers. It upset a lot of people in the community that there was this growing disparity between the administration and teachers," CCTA President Ed Hanson said.

CCTA also said in their letter that the relationships between the board, the administration and the staff have suffered because of the low salary increases for teachers and staff. However, none of the school board members addressed the issue in the meeting.