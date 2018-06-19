Superstorm Death Toll at 16

NEW YORK (AP) - At least 16 U.S. deaths are now being blamed on the superstorm that's pummeling the East Coast.

One person died after a replica of the 18th-century sailing ship HMS Bounty that was built for the 1962 Marlon Brando movie "Mutiny on the Bounty," went down in the storm off North Carolina. Fourteen other crew members were rescued by helicopter Monday. The ship's captain is still missing.

In New York City, Superstorm Sandy flooded tunnels, subway stations and the electrical system that powers Wall Street. Stock trading will be closed for a second day today.

In the borough of Queens, a fire in a flooded neighborhood has destroyed at least 50 homes.

An estimated 6.2 million homes and businesses across the East are without power.

Heavy rain and further flooding remain major threats for the next couple of days as Sandy makes its way into Pennsylvania and up into New York State.