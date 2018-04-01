Supply Company Fired for EPA Violation

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A Columbia-based farm supply company has agreed to pay a $100,000 fine for violating the federal Clean Air Act. U.S. Attorney Catherine Hanaway says MFA Incorporated pleaded guilty in federal court to a misdemeanor violation. The violation occurred at the company's Martinsburg plant in June 2003. Federal authorities say an MFA employee was loading anhydrous ammonia when a connection between two valves separated, causing severe burns to the employee.The agreement also requires MFA to upgrade its facilities.