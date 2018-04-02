Support For Renewable Energy

ST. LOUIS (AP) - AmerenUE is launching a voluntary program that allows customers to support development of wind power and other forms of renewable energy. The St. Louis-based company plans a 10 a.m. news conference to discuss its Pure Power Voluntary Renewable Energy Program. Customers who sign up agree to pay an additional 1.5 cents per kilowatt hour. Ameren says the typical household would pay an addition 15 dollars per month. Pure Power funds are then used to purchase power from regional wind and other renewable generators on the customer's behalf. Medium- and large-business customers can participate by purchasing 1,000 kilowatt hour blocks of Pure Power for 15 dollars per block. Customers can stop participating whenever they choose, at no penalty.