Support Groups Available for Foster and Adoptive Parents

COLUMBIA - Tuesday night, Boone County Children's Division held a support group for foster parents at the Blue Ridge Christian Church. There were nine foster parents and one mediator present in the open church setting. They sat around casually, telling stories and sharing experiences. These meetings are held the second Tuesday of every month.

The meetings are designed to provide resources for the parents and give them a chance to discuss problems, and share solutions with other parents. The resources given range from how to care for children with different types of disorders, to behavioral probelms.

Boone County Children's Division also holds a support group for adoptive parents on the fourth Tuesday of every month.

Ron Fauss is the president of the Boone County Foster Parent Support Group. He said the needs of foster parents differ enough from those of adoptive parents that two support groups are needed.

Fauss became a foster parent two years ago. He feels foster parents can be misunderstood.

"There are so many other ways to make money, that is a lot less trying than to have foster kids. I mean, if you're in it, you're in it for the children. And there's no two ways about it,"Fauss said.

Fauss said the group has a lot of turnover, and that there are lots of different foster parents who turn up to each meeting.