Supporters celebrate one year of Trump's presidency

JEFFERSON CITY - One year ago, President Donald Trump was sworn into office, and on Saturday, supporters held a rally at the Capitol to celebrate.

The rally included a march around the Capitol led by Bikers for Trump and speeches by Lt. Gov. Mike Parson, Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft, State Treasurer Eric Schmitt and Attorney General Josh Hawley.

Ashcroft said he enjoys rallies because they allow him to meet the people who "helped make America great again."

"This isn't big wig politicians or big corporations," Ashcroft said. "This is Missouri. These are the people of Missouri, and it's one of my favorite things to come out and just talk to them."

Speakers spoke about what the president has accomplished in the past year, focusing on the appointment of Neil Gorsuch to the Supreme Court and tax reform.

Parson said the president has had several obstacles to overcome in his first year, specifically the government shutdown and battle over DACA.

Hawley used his speech to talk about his 2018 Senate run.

"Right now, the people of Missouri have three senators," Hawley said. "We have Roy Blunt, of course, but we have Washington Claire McCaskill and then we have campaign Claire McCaskill. I think she's out of touch with the people of Missouri, and the people of Missouri will make their voice heard and send her home in 2018."

Asked about Gov. Eric Greitens' affair and rumors of his resignation, Hawley said he hopes the governor will be "honest and forthright" about investigations.

"Of course, our hearts go out to everyone who was affected by the affair," Hawley said. "However, as a law enforcement official myself, I don't want to comment on anything that could have an impact on the investigations."

Ashcroft said he wasn't thinking about the rumors, but wants to focus on his role in government.

"I don't deal with rumors or things like that," Ashcroft said. "My job is to be Secretary of State, serve the people, make sure we have good elections, make sure it's easy to start businesses, protect people from being taken advantage of when it comes to securities. I'm happy to be focused on that, and I'm just thrilled to have the privilege of serving the people."

Asked about reporting from CNN that the FBI has launched an inquiry into Greitens, Ashcroft said, "If I commented on every wild and crazy accusation CNN came up with, I wouldn't have time to do anything else."

Greitens was at the Capitol Saturday, but he did not come to the rally or speak with press.