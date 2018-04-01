Supporters of Smoke-Free Ballot Hold Rally

JEFFERSON CITY- People who want to ban smoking in Jefferson City held a rally was held at a local art gallery Wednesday night. Information as well as items such as frisbees and yard signs were given out in support of the issue.

The petition that started the ordinance that would ban smoking indoors in public areas began in April. It only took a few days to get the signatures needed. A city councilwoman said she's happy about how this came about.



"I think what's so exciting about what's happening is this was brought forth by the people and it wasn't a council ordinance," said Carrie Carroll, 4th Ward City Councilwoman.



The people of Jefferson City will get a chance to vote on whether they want this on the November 2nd ballot. Carroll said the signatures had to get certified and then the petition had to go through the council. The council had two choices to either enact the ordinance how it is or put it on the next ballot. Carroll said this issue is important for people to vote on.



"I hope we finally do pass this. I think it would be the right move."



There was no opposition at the rally. A previous effort to ban smoking in Jefferson City failed to pass in 2003. For more information on this issue go to www.smokefreejc.com



