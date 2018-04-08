Supporters Want Expanded Museum at Former Mine

PARK HILLS (AP) - Miners stopped working at the Federal Mill Number Three lead mine in Park Hills about 35 years ago. But the people who now operate it as a mining museum have big plans. Art Hebrank is the site's administrator. He says the Missouri Mines State Historic Site could be expanded to become one of world's greatest mining museums. That would require restoring more the 25-acre complex that served as a hub for the Old Lead Belt, employing thousands of miners. It also would require building displays for dozens of artifacts now kept in storage. Hebrank says he doesn't know how much that would cost. State officials say they don't know how his plans will become reality as they have $40 million to operate 82 parks and historic sites.