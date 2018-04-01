Supporting Local Agriculture at Missouri State Fair

SEDALIA - The Missouri State Fairground gates opened for the 110th time Thursday morning. Many farmers enjoyed the opportunity to get away from recent drought troubles.

Fair director Mark Wolfe said it's more important than ever for people to come out to the fair and support local farmers. "We want to encourage people to come out it's your chance to support what we do and support agriculture in your state and there's nothing more important right now with the situation with agriculture and the drought than to show our support for it," said Wolfe.

Wolfe said the Missouri State Fair has always been about agriculture and this year it's a big focus.

Angus beef farmers said the summer heat and lack of rain has been hard on them. Many farmers started dipping into their hay supply months before they normally would. Some pig farmers said they lost some of their pigs this summer. Corn farmers also had devastating yields. But many farmers said the Missouri State Fair is a nice opportunity to relax and enjoy what they do have. Some also said the fair is a good chance to market their products and get new business.

The Missouri State Fair runs until August 19th. Ticket prices are $8 for adults, $6 for seniors 60 and older, $2 for children 6-13, and kids 5 and under are free.