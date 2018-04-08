Supreme Court Denies Stay of Execution

The US Supreme Court and Governor Blunt turn back appeals for death row inmate Marlin Gray, clearing the way for his execution at one minute past midnight Tuesday. The 38 year old St. Louis man is to be put to death for the 1991 killings of two women who were pushed off an abandoned Mississippi River bridge. Gray's lawyer says the high court today denied one motion to stay the execution and another asking the justices to review the entire case. In Jefferson City, Blunt refused to grant clemency, saying he believed justice had been served. The state Board of Probation and Parole had recommended against granting clemency. Gray maintains he is innocent in the deaths of sisters Julie and Robin Kerry. Three other men were also convicted in the case. The St. Louis County women, ages 21 and 19, were raped and pushed from the old Chain of Rocks Bridge while a male cousin visiting from Maryland was restrained. The cousin survived the 70-foot fall.