Supreme Court dismisses appeal on gun amendment

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - The Missouri Supreme Court has dismissed an appeal by opponents of a proposed constitutional amendment that would enhance the right to keep and bear arms in the state.

The justices on Friday unanimously ruled they are bound by a state law forbidding courts from adding issues to a ballot within six weeks of an election.

Secretary of State Jason Kander officially certified Proposed Constitutional Amendment 5 for the ballot on June 13. That same day opponents filed a lawsuit challenging the fairness of the summary statement.

Cole County Circuit Judge Jon Beetem dismissed the lawsuit as moot on July 1 because less than six weeks remained before the Aug. 5 election.

The state Supreme Court upheld that ruling, noting that ballots for absentee and military voters already have been distributed.