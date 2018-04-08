Supreme Court Hears Arguments over Strip Club Law

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

JEFFERSON CITY- The Supreme Court considers whether to uphold a lower court's ruling tossing a law imposing limits on strip clubs. The measure passed as part of a broader crime bill that started out dealing with drunken driving issues. A lower court struck down the law, saying it violates state constitutional provisions against amending a bill beyond its original purpose, among other things. That was a reason the court honed in on during arguments today. The lower judge also found that the measure is an unconstitutional infringement on protected free speech. An attorney for the state argued deference should be given to the Legislature, and that bills are regularly changed and added to throughout the process. Opponents say the change was too broad.