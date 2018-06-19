Supreme Court to Rule on Missouri Execution

ST. LOUIS (AP) - The state of Missouri is awaiting a U.S. Supreme Court ruling on whether it can proceed with the execution of death row inmate Allen Nicklasson.

The Supreme Court said it will announce its decision on Nicklasson's fate sometime after 8 a.m. Wednesday.

Nicklasson had been scheduled to die by injection at 12:01 a.m. Wednesday for the 1994 murder of businessman Richard Drummond, who was shot to death after he stopped to help when a car carrying Nicklasson and two others stalled in central Missouri.

A three-judge panel of the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals issued a stay over concerns about Nicklasson's legal representation. When the full appeals court refused to take up the case on Tuesday, Missouri Attorney General Chris Koster appealed to the U.S. Supreme Court.