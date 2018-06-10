Supreme Court Upholds Alcohol Liability Law

JEFFERSON CITY

JEFFERSON CITY - The Missouri Supreme Court rules that a convenience store cannot be held responsible for a fatal alcohol-related traffic accident. Tuesday's ruling upholds a state law that allows alcohol liability lawsuits to be brought against bars and other places that sell liquor by the drink, but not against stores that sell packaged alcohol. The mother of a suburban St. Louis college student killed in a 2004 crash had tried to sue the store that sold her son beer. But a trial court dismissed the lawsuit. And the Supreme Court upheld that decision. The court says the law does not violate the constitution's equal protection clause, nor its requirement of open access to the courts.