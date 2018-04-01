Supreme Court won't hear Missouri college drug-testing case

By: The Associated Press

KANSAS CITY (AP) - The U.S. Supreme Court has declined to hear a Missouri technical college's challenge of a ruling that its mandatory drug testing policy is unconstitutional when applied to all students.

The nation's high court refused without comment Monday to intervene in the matter involving State Technical College of Missouri in Linn.

Under a previous court ruling, the college can test students enrolled in programs with public safety concerns, including heavy machinery and aviation maintenance.

The school has insisted that fostering a drug-free environment amounted to a "special need" justifying departure from the usual warrant and probable-cause requirements. But the American Civil Liberties Union countered that such universal drug testing was unconstitutionally invasive.

Messages left Monday with the college's president and spokesman weren't immediately returned.