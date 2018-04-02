Surgical Infection Rates Okay

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

The Missouri health department's new update focused on how well hospitals combat infections during and after hysterectomies, hip repairs and coronary bypasses. Eddie Hedrick, of the health department, says the data is only for 2006 but will be updated every three months. But Hedrick says patients shouldn't base their decisions entirely on the database. He says it should be used in combination with other quality indicators. He says that the rate hospitals use antibiotics before surgery, and give patients flu and pneumonia vaccines, are good indicators that they fight infection.