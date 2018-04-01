Surveillance Captures Fall at Quinton's

COLUMBIA - Two Columbia bars have agrees to keep surveillance video from the night a 19-year-old fell from the stairwell at Quinton's last month. Judge Gene Hamilton signed an agreement between the parties before it ever needed to go to court. Both Harpo's and Quinton's Bar and Deli agreed to save all visual and audio surveillance taken the night Kelsi Poe fell.

At the time, police say Poe had a blood alcohol level four times what would be the legal limit for a 21-year-old. Poe's attorney Ron Netemeyer was the one who requested that anyone with recorded footage of Poe that night save it for evidence in court if Poe decides to file a law suit. Harpo's would not speak to reporters without the presence of attorney, Kenny Holshoff, but they did say they were more than willing to comply.