Surveillance photos link suspect to two bank robberies

COLUMBIA - The Columbia Police Department has released surveillance photos that could link Monday's robbery at the Regions Bank on Paris Road to a second robbery that occurred at United Missouri Bank on Chapel Hill Road on Dec. 9.

Monday's robbery was similar to the one Dec. 9. During Monday's robbery, police said the suspect entered the bank and demanded cash from the clerk. They said the suspect then got away on with an undisclosed amount of money.

On Dec. 9 the man police believe is the same suspect entered the United Missouri Bank and demanded cash from the clerk. In that robbery, police said he took an undisclosed amount of cash and fled the scene on a bicycle.

Police said the suspect is no longer wearing the clothing in the pictures above but could possibly have been seen in the outfit prior to the Dec. 9 robbery.

The Columbia Police Department Criminal Investigation Division is asking for the publics help in identifying the robbery suspect.

If anyone has any information on the identity of the suspect please call the Columbia Police Department or Crime Stoppers at (573) 885-TIPS to remain anonymous.