Survey gives yet another sign of Midwest economic slowdown

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Figures have plunged in a third straight monthly survey of supply managers in nine Midwest and Plains states, providing more evidence of a slowdown in the region's economy.

A report issued Monday said the overall Mid-American Business Conditions Index dropped to 41.9 last month, compared with 47.7 in September and 46.9 6 in August.

Creighton University economist Ernie Goss oversees the survey, and he again cites the strong U.S. dollar and global economic weakness among the reasons for the region's economic slide.

The survey results are compiled into a collection of indexes ranging from zero to 100. Survey organizers said any score above 50 suggests economic growth. A score below that suggests decline.

The survey covers Arkansas, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, Oklahoma and South Dakota.