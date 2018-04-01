Survey Results Reveal Barriers to Affordable Housing

COLUMBIA - Thursday three University of Missouri Truman School of Public Affairs students released findings from an affordable housing survey in Columbia. The students said the survey helps identify barriers to affordable housing like race, sex, economic status, employment status and others.

Columbia receives a Community Development Block Grant and HOME funds each year. The funding is based on populations, demographics, and annual federal allocation.

Cities that receive CDBG and HOME funding are required by the Department of Housing and Urban Development to establish a 5 year consolidated plan detailing how it will spend the money.

One objective in the city's current 5-year plan is to conduct a survey of low to moderate income citizens on the barriers to affordable housing. Survey results and analysis will be used as a tool to identify barriers to affordable housing and shape future affordable housing efforts.