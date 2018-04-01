Survivair Questioned In Fireman Death

ST. LOUIS (AP) - The family of a St. Louis firefighter who died battling a blaze in 2002 is awarded 12 million dollars in a suit against the maker of breathing equipment. Jurors yesterday decided the company, Survivair, was at fault in the death of Derek Martin. The jury also determined that Survivair could be ordered to pay much more because of aggravating circumstances -- a disregard for the safety of others. Jurors will decide on that amount beginning today. At issue was whether a valve on Martin's air mask was faulty as his widow claimed, or if department procedures were at fault. Martin and fellow firefighter Robert Morrison both died in the fire at a small commercial structure in May of 2002. Both were 38.